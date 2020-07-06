Tommy Lee Sparta listed as person of interest

The St James Police have listed dancehall artiste Tommy Lee Sparta as a person of interest.

Tommy Lee, given name Leroy Russell, is being asked to make contact with detectives at the Freeport Police Station in Montego Bay, St James by midday on Tuesday, July 7.

Law enforcement sources say the police want to question Tommy Lee Sparta regarding the upsurge of violence in the community of Flanker.

In the past, Tommy Lee has refuted any wrongdoing, claiming that he moved out of the community close to eight years ago.

Tommy Lee Sparta is known for song such as “Blessings”, “Under Vibes” and “Spartan Soldier”.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

