‘Too late to ask Mayne to wake up’ - St Ann SW MP gets failing grade

People’s National Party (PNP) caretaker for St Ann South West, Valenton Wint, is moving to use the two-seat hold the party has at the local government level in the constituency to eke out a win against the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) when the next general election is called.

This as he has given a failing grade to Member of Parliament Zavia Mayne for his near full-term performance.

“He has not completed 20 per cent of what is expected. With respect to his lack of presence, I would give him three out of 10; with respect to the completion or near completion of projects, I would give him six out of 10 for those; and overall hope-building for the people, I would give Mr Mayne five and a half out of 10,” Wint charged as he took aim at the incumbent.

“I am confident that the people want a change,” he added.

Wint said that the PNP had taken aim at the Gibraltar division as it had noticed declining support there at the polls for the governing JLP.

There, he said, the PNP has been fielding a “good” candidate in the form of a high-school teacher, which he claims has sent Labourites into a panic.

PNP READY

The PNP, Wint also said, had its eyes set on the Alexandria division.

He credited the PNP’s organisational efforts in the constituency for being able to reduce it to a marginal constituency.

“The PNP base is ready, and the efforts by the Labourites to use money and entice people with liquor will not work this time.

“I have nothing against buying a drink and supporting our bars, but I don’t want to keep our young people in a daze. I don’t want to be in a habit of being drunk that you can’t see the reality that confronts you,” Wint told The Gleaner.

“I believe that we have been short-changed by putting in Mr Mayne as our member of parliament, and it’s too late to ask him to wake up,” he added.

