Turbidity Disrupts Operations at Dantrout Pump Station in St James

The National Water Commission says it is monitoring the inflow of water at its Dantrout Pump Station in St. James, which it has had to shut down due to high levels of turbidity.

Operations will resume as soon as the turbidity subsides.

The affected NWC service areas are Dantrout, Marchmount Road, German Town, Seaford Town, St.Leonards, Mount Spring, Coffee Ground, Chesterfield and Gardener.



