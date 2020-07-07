Bolt reveals baby's name – Olympia Lightning

Sprint sensation Usain Bolt and his long-time girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, have revealed the name of their baby girl – Olympia Lightning Bolt.

Bennett, who is celebrating her birthday today, revealed the name on her Instagram account with the caption 'my gift'.

Bolt also revealed the name on his social media accounts while wishing Bennett a happy birthday.

"I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt. I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family. I Love you," his post read.

This is the first child for both Bolt and Bennett.

Olympia was born on May 17 at the Nuttall Hospital in St Andrew.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.