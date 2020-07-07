Mahogany Vale in St Thomas to receive new bridge

The National Works Agency (NWA) and necessary stakeholders this morning broke ground for a replacement bridge to be built in the Mahogany Vale community in St Thomas.

The original bridge, which was constructed over a century ago and spanned the Yallahs River, was destroyed in 2005 by heavy rains.

Since then, the community has been depending on a temporary ford, which is inundated by water every time it rains.

The project was handed over by the NWA to the Alcar Constructions, the company contracted for its execution.



The construction work on the 120-metre bridge, which is to be built at a cost of $181 million, is slated to begin next Monday, June 13, and is expected to be completed in seven months.

Speaking with The Gleaner following this morning's handover ceremony in Mahogany Vale, Member of Parliament for Western St Thomas James Robertson described the upcoming project as a major move.

“This is a new day for the communities in the region and we are very happy. We are ecstatic. This bridge will serve areas such as Hagley’s Gap, Minto, Epping Farm, and Penline Castle in St Thomas.

"This opens up the hill to sustainable tourism, sustainable farming, sustainable education and sustainable care for the elderly,” he said, adding that for years, community members have been stunted by the lack of a proper crossing.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.