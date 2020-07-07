Wards escape from Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre

The Department of Correctional Services is reporting that two wards absconded from the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre on Monday, July 6, 2020.

The two wards, ages 17 and 14, were on remand for shopbreaking, and robbery with aggravation, respectively.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force has been notified and an immediate investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the abscondence.

In the meantime, efforts have been intensified to locate the missing wards and return them to the institution.

