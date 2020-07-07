Water prohibition order in effect as of Thursday, July 9

The National Water Commission (NWC) has implemented a prohibition order to prevent the wastage of potable water for non-essential purposes.

The order will take effect on Thursday, July 09, 2020.

Consequently, it is now a prosecutable offence to either waste water or to use excessive amounts of the commodity for non-essential purposes.

NWC says this has become necessary as the levels at both dams are critically low due to the prolonged dry spell that has been affecting the country over the past several months.

As it now stands, the Mona Reservoir is at 50.8% of its capacity or 411.2 million gallons. At the same time, the Hermitage Dam is at 33.95% of its capacity or 133.6 million gallons.

NWC says this is an indication of the limited and fast depleting amount of potable water that is now available and it is therefore crucial that it be reserved for essential uses such as drinking, cooking, washing, bathing and sanitation.

Among the offences that are to be punishable by a fine imposed by the parish courts after conviction or, for failing to pay the fine, imprisonment for up to thirty days are:

- Watering of gardens, lawns, grounds and farms;

- Refilling of tanks, ponds, or swimming pools and/or for use other than normal domestic services;

- Washing of vehicles by the use of a hose;

- Watering or washing roadways, pavements, paths, garages;

- Any purpose which may require the use of a considerable or excessive quantity of water.

The company says this prohibition is specific to the use of water supplied by the National Water Commission in drought-affected areas and also applies to persons who cause or give permission to others to break the law.

