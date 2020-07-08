CCJ strikes out Appeal Court ruling over Guyana elections

b

In its ruling, the CCJ nullified a recent report submitted by Guyana's Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield in which he had dumped over 115,000 votes cast in the March 2 polls.

The CCJ has also ruled that Lowenfield should produce a report directed by Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) chairperson, Justice Claudette Singh.

Justice Singh had written to Lowenfield directing him to prepare a final report based on the results of the national recount, which lasted more than 30 days.

The chief elections officer was required to tabulate the 10 statements of recount certificates to fulfil a constitutional obligation.

In delivering the judgment, CCJ President Adrian Saunders said “it was for GECOM to ensure that the CEO submits a report in accordance with its directive June 16 in order to proceed along the path directed by the laws of Guyana”.

The CCJ president said he hoped there would be a return to normality in Guyana.

People's Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Presidential Candidate Irfaan Ali and General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo had taken the matter to the CCJ.

Ali and Jagdeo were challenging a ruling by Guyana’s Court of Appeal in the case filed by APNU/AFC supporter, Eslyn David.

The results, which constitute data generated from the 2,339 Statements of Recount, show that the PPP/C won the March 2 polls, amassing 233,336 votes.

The APNU/AFC polled 217,920 votes.

