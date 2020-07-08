CPFSA to help children of murdered woman - Killer uncle could also get assistance

Western Bureau:

After witnessing the tragic incident in which their mother was murdered by their 17-year-old uncle last Tuesday, three children who are facing an uncertain future are now on the radar of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA).

The children, two years old, six years old, and nine years old, were visiting relatives in Johnson Town, Hanover, with their mother, 28-year-old Olebia Sinclair, who resided in Westbury Crescent, Bridgeport, St Catherine, when the tragic incident occurred.

Eric Vassell, north-western regional director for the CPFSA, outlined that there is not much he can say at this time as investigations are still ongoing. However, he said the agency is looking to provide as much assistance as possible.

HOME ASSESSMENT

“Investigations are ongoing. We have to go to the schools, the police station, the community to figure out what happened and also see where the children are at the moment,” said Vassell. “We were informed that they were in St James with their aunt. We have to make contact with their aunt, do a home assessment to see if she is in a position to care for them, and see if there is anything that the agency can do.”

When quizzed about the teen accused of committing the murder, Vassell said they were also looking at his situation with a view of seeking to assist him as well.

“Yes, he would fall under our portfolio as well. The only thing is that because he is alleged to have committed murder, that is something for advocates. We were told he might have some mental issues, so that has to be taken into consideration,” said Vassell

According to reports, the accused told his mom several weeks before the incident that he needed help with anger-management issues, which caused him to be seen as being extremely aggressive.

TERRIBLE HEARTBREAK

“Over the years I have known him, I’ve never seen that anger aspect of him. He was a very cool guy but not afraid to engage anybody at all in any kind of talk,” said Maxine Evans, principal of Green Island High School, where the teen last attended school.

“I am still heartbroken with what happened. It’s a terrible heartbreak for me and the school because, on that same day, I got word of a student in the Logwood area that was killed,” the principal said.

It’s reported that shortly after 12:30 p.m. last Tuesday, Sinclair and her brother Beck got into an argument after the latter allegedly hit his six-year-old niece. Both reportedly brandished knives and in an ensuing fight, Sinclair was stabbed in her chest.