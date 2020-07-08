Hello mi neighbour! Let brotherly love continue. And what is this ‘brotherly love’? My short answer will follow a quick review of eight other types of love. For those who are familiar with them, please bear with me while I establish a foundation to make a simple point.

Here we go:

1. Eros or erotic love: This type conveys the idea of sexual passion and desires – the only type known to many.

2. Philia or affectionate love: This is the aspect shared by friends with common interests.

3. Storge or familial love: That natural affection which circulates among family members ­– parents, children, grandparents, etc.

4. Ludus or playful love: This love is expressed mainly among young lovers and is one of those ingredients which make our love life interesting and exciting!

5. Mania or obsessive love: This type of love usually makes relationships difficult, as persons influenced by it tend to become overly jealous and possessive. It gets worse whenever the other partner fails to reciprocate.

6. Pragma or enduring love: The type of love which develops over time, transcending the physical and the casual, and is partially responsible for the harmony between married couples. Unfortunately, this type of love is always in short supply. If you go searching for it, you may never find it because unlike casual love, ‘here today, gone tomorrow’, pragma must be cultivated with patience and tolerance. That’s hard work!

7. Philautia or self-love: This type of love is not a narcissistic, unhealthy obsession with oneself, which compels the individual to focus on personal ‘fame, gain and fortune’, even at the expense of his/her neighbours. Instead, it is the healthy form of love that empowers us to accept and appreciate who we are, created by God to live in community with our fellowman. As Aristotle observed: “All friendly feelings for others are an extension of a man’s feelings for himself.” The bottom line is, those who cannot love themselves, cannot love others. Can we share what we do not possess?

8. Agape or selfless love: This is the highest and most radical type of love. It is selfless (senseless almost) and unconditional, but never foolish. To 99.9 per cent (maybe exaggerated) of our world, this love is strange and undesirable. Larger than ourselves, agape possesses a boundless capacity to show compassion, with absolutely no desire for compensation or recognition.

THE GREATER GOOD

Listen to the Apostle’s description of love: “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonour others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.” This type of love offers and accepts forgiveness liberally, for the greater good.

Okay, having reviewed those eight types of love, where would we locate brotherly love in that mix? Agape? Correct! In the parable of the Good Samaritan, I believe Jesus made the point that anyone (stranger and all) in need becomes a brother/sister at that point and must be accorded the kindness normally reserved for a blood brother or sister. So when we say “let brotherly love continue”, we are simply reminding ourselves of a divine mandate handed to humanity to ‘tek care of one another’ under all circumstances and is ignored, to our collective peril.

Wanna enjoy life to its max? Let brotherly love continue.

THANKS TO NEIGHBOURS

1. Neighbour, St Andrew, for donating cash to help purchase food for a needy St Catherine family.

2. Neighbour, for purchasing medication for needy neighbour.

CAN YOU HELP SOMEONE FROM LIST BELOW TO GO FORWARD?

1. Neighbour ran away from an abusive relationship, asking for used furniture and a window.

2. Neighbour, St Catherine, is seeking a mature Christian lady to take care of elderly female.

