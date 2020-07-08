Lace front wig con artist arrested

A 19-year-old woman was slapped with charges of obtaining money by means of false pretence and conspiracy to defraud after pretending to be a sales representative and distributor of lace wigs.

She has been identified as Jodene Williams of Salt Pond Gardens in St Catherine

Reports are that Williams lured a woman to believe she sells wigs via the Internet. The woman deposited J$20,000 to Williams’ account for the purchase of same.

The customer became suspicious when the product she ordered was not delivered and made a report to the police.

An investigation was launched which led to the arrest of Williams on Monday, July 06.

Her court date is being finalised.

