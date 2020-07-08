St Elizabeth farmer charged for sexual relations with minor

A St Elizabeth farmer has been charged with having sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16.

He is 24-year-old Roshell Wright of Bueno Vista district in St Elizabeth.

Reports are that between 2018 and 2019, Wright had sexual intercourse with an underaged girl in his community.

A report was made to the police and an investigation launched.

Wright was arrested and charged following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

