Corporate Hands | Jahmek Beauty Systems gifts hospital with sanitisers

Jodi-Ann Wallace (second right), marketing and sales manager, Jahmek Beauty Systems Limited, hands over WOW sanitiser mist and WOW sanitiser gel products to the Victoria Jubilee Hospital. The recipients of this donation are Diane McIsaacs (right), chief executive officer of the Victoria Jubilee Hospital; Elise Fairweather Blackwood (second left), director of nursing service (matron), as well as nurses, Sister Marilyn Banes Harley (left) and Sister Andrea Dawkins Powell. Jahmek Beauty Systems Limited, manufacturers of the WOW and Superb brands of products, donated sanitiser products to the hospital in light of the current coronavirus pandemic.