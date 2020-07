Ian Watson (centre), vice-president, sales and marketing, Sterling Asset Management, presents a pack of gloves to Huntington Wilkenson, assistant administrator, St Vincent De Paul Ozanam Home for the Aged. Looking on is Dwayne Neil, assistant vice-president, personal financial planning, Sterling Asset Management. The company and clients donated hand sanitisers, gloves and disinfectant/alcohol to St Vincent De Paul Ozanam Home for the Aged.