Skip to main content
Top Menu
Mobile Apps
ePaper
Login
Subscribe Now
Kingston
Thu | Jul 9, 2020
Search
Menu
Main menu
Home
Lead Stories
News
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Letters
Commentary
Health
Food
Secondary Menu
World News
In Focus
Auto
Social
Outlook
Shipping
Art & Leisure
COVID-19
Blogs
Classifieds
Flair
Jobs
Radio
Mobile version
Subscribe to this feed
Join us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Corporate Hands | Sygnus, partners raise $1.2m for foundation
Published:
Thursday | July 9, 2020 | 12:00 AM
Photo
Video
Contributed
Elizabeth James (right), vice-president of wealth management and client services at Sygnus, signs over a COVID-19 relief symbolic cheque to Hermine Metclafe, chairman, St Patrick’s Foundation.
«Corporate Hands | National Rums of Jamaica grants care packages to residents
Duncan-Price quells property dispute »
View the discussion thread.
Have COVID-19 questions?
Talk with our Virtual Assistant.