JN Bank employee pleads guilty to forgery in $1.6 million case

Twenty-six-year-old Jamaica National Bank employee Sheldon Durrant has pleaded guilty to forging documents to swindle over $1.6 million from customers.

Durrant, who was employed to the Lucea branch is to be sentenced on August 31 when he returns to the Lucea Parish Court.

The bank says the employee forged signatures on several withdrawal slips in order to access customers' money.

The court has requested a social enquiry report ahead of sentencing.

