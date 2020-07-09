No room for rogues in JLP, Holness warns

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has warned that there is no room for rogue elements in the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) declaring that he is aware of public discourse about events affecting the organisation he leads.

Addressing last night's launch of the JLP’s 2020 national scholarship programme, Holness did not detail the events but insisted that the JLP must listen to the people.

"We can't in any true sense be considered a learning institution if we don't pay attention to what the public is saying," Holness told party officials at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston declaring that he was speaking in coded language.

In recent weeks, the government has faced corruption allegations involving the state-owned oil refinery Petrojam as well as the St Ann Municipal Corporation.

"As a political organisation, the party must be responsive and from time to time it would appear internally that there is a dissonance between what the public is expecting and what the political practitioners are prepared to do,” said Holness.

He warned that the JLP should not do anything to create distrust in communities.

"It must be recognised by its genuineness of purpose. It must take pride in its honesty, providing no room for deceivers, for charlatans or rogues and for self-seekers,” said Holness.

According to Holness, the party is on a mission to change Jamaica for the better.

"I believe firmly and strongly that this is the right party at the right time in Jamaica’s history to truly achieve the goals and visions that were set out 77 years ago to which we still remain true and committed," he said.

The JLP used Wednesday's scholarship programme launch to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the founding of the party.

