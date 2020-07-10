45,000 citizens to benefit from $528-Million water projects

The Rural Water Supply Limited (RWSL) is spending an additional $528 million on potable water infrastructure projects this financial year to benefit 45,000 citizens.

This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz, as he provided an update on the Government’s water initiatives and drought management response during a virtual briefing on Wednesday, July 8.

Vaz informed that the budget for the agency has been increased over the past financial year in an effort to address drought and chronic water shortage in the rural/non-utility service areas of Jamaica.

He noted that the RWSL is tackling these challenges through the installation of minor water supplies and wayside tanks; catchment tank rehabilitation; and rainwater harvesting, particularly in schools.

“These projects utilise, where appropriate, solar/renewable energy and, in the case of schools, water-saving equipment. Some 63,000 residents are expected to benefit from these projects,” Vaz said.

He noted that for the current financial year, a major wayside/black tank programme is under way “to immediately address drought-stricken communities”.

