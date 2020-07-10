Advertorial | Take a 'staycation' at Couples Resorts

Couples travel thousands of miles to visit Couples Resorts’ four award-winning oceanfront properties in Ocho Rios and Negril.

Luckily, residents of Jamaica can revel in the adults-only romance and all-inclusive luxury of Couples without even leaving home.

Best of all, they enjoy exclusive access to residents-only rates starting as low as US$249 per couple, per night - making staycationing in Jamaica an irresistibly affordable vacation alternative.

With all the added hassles of planning a vacation midway through a pandemic, including last-minute flight cancellations and stricter protocols in airports and in-flight, choosing a staycation in Jamaica just makes sense.

“We want to make it easy and affordable for locals to enjoy some much-needed downtime, yet still remain comfortably close to home,” said Abe Issa of Couples Resorts Jamaica.

A fixture on Jamaica’s hospitality scene for decades, Couples Resorts operates two resorts in Negril and two in Ocho Rios, including its flagship Couples Tower Isle.

All are luxurious oceanfront retreats blending local Caribbean culture, spectacular settings, and all-inclusive services and amenities with an atmosphere of romance, yet each resort has its own special vibe.

Which resort is right for you?

If you’re a fan of sports and fitness, consider Couples Swept Away on world-famous Seven Mile Beach in Negril.

Here you’ll find the island’s largest fitness complex, a full 10 acres of tennis, squash and racquetball courts, a lap pool and top-of-the-line gym, yoga and spin classes, and much more.

How about some low-key relaxing? Choose Couples Negril, an intimate island gem on 18 acres in Negril.

This beachfront playground is all about relaxing and having fun with fellow island lovers.

Gather by a late-night beach bonfire, snorkel along a reef, savour authentic Jamaican cuisine or slip away for a spa treatment in the treehouse spa.

If you’re dreaming of a spa vacation, consider Couples Tower Isle.

This celebrated Ocho Rios resort offers the Caribbean’s first-ever spa inclusive vacation option. Relax and indulge in a personalised itinerary featuring unlimited spa services in the Oasis Spa or in the privacy of your own spa villa. (Higher rates apply.)

Love a little Old World glamour? Couples Sans Souci delivers on a grand scale. Located on the ocean in Ocho Rios, this intimate resort has long been called the “Jewel of Jamaica.”

Its secluded stone pathways and storybook trails meander amid colonial-style buildings and secluded pavilions that extend over the ocean on the cliffs.

Whichever resort you chose, you’ll enjoy a staycation that’s effortlessly fun and romantic.

From sailing on a catamaran cruise to climbing legendary Dunn’s River Falls, Couples goes above and beyond to offer a luxury experience packed with included experiences you won’t find anywhere else.

In fact, virtually everything is included – even gratuities – so you can sail, waterski, scuba dive, golf, take a professional tennis lesson, and more, without ever reaching for your wallet.

Best of all, when it comes to cuisine, Couples outshines all others, thanks to talented culinary teams sourcing the freshest seafood, spices, and island-grown vegetables and tropical fruits.

Whether you have your heart set on authentic island fare or you’re craving Mediterranean, Italian, or Asian, you’ll enjoy flavourful, farm-to-table fare in some of Jamaica’s most romantic and breathtaking settings.

Good Clean Fun, Guaranteed

Couples’ collection of resorts closed for two months this spring in order to proactively establish new protocols for virus prevention and detection.

“Ensuring the health and safety of our staff and guests has always been our top priority,” said Issa of the company’s extensive measures, which include contactless check-in, temperature screenings, and the installation of clear Perspex shields at hotel front desks, tablets for mobile check-in, and hand sanitiser stations in high-traffic areas throughout the resorts.

In addition to implementing health and safety measures across all resort properties, Issa supported Couples’ valued team members with relief packages and ensured that Couples’ charitable arm, the Issa Trust Foundation, worked proactively to aid surrounding communities, including importing personal protective equipment for hotel and healthcare workers and donating ventilators to local hospitals.

“As of March 1, 2020, The Issa Trust Foundation and partners had donated nearly US $1.6 million in life-saving supplies and equipment to help Jamaica win the battle against the coronavirus,” said Issa.

To learn more, visit www.couples.com/residents or call 876-632-8200.

- Advertorial