Alicia Burke celebrates birthday with clothing campaign

Heavy reggae beats echoed from her New York apartment. It was then that model Alicia Burke sensed that something was about to change. It was the middle of June and, honestly, it was about time, she thought.

Her feet tapped to the beat of vintage Bob Marley, but after months of lockdown and, like all professionals in her shoes, thoughts of work preoccupied her consciousness. She was brimming with excitement to get back to what she does best. Her anniversary was around the corner and, not only was, there a need to mark something celebratory, but the deep desire to get moving again was taking its toll. Accustomed to being ultra-busy with assignments traversing fashion’s hot spots as well as epochal sites from South America to Africa, the supermodel was itching to get back on the beat.

And she has. Her first big outing came not long after that reggae vibezing day in June. Banana Republic, the brand which prides itself on “versatile, contemporary classics, designed for today with style that endures”, sought Burke to be the face of their upcoming campaign. “It feels so good to be back in the game again; at work is where I belong!” says a beaming Burke on set.

BOOKED CHARTS

Truth be told, she has had more than enough to celebrate pre-lockdown. Her charts were booked solid coming back from 2019 into 2020, which saw pieces of her work on auto release January through May. Among the highlights was her ‘Western Codes’ editorial for Paris’ Madame Figaro in January. She starred in a ‘Urban Safari’ for Elle UK in February. Then in March came her H&M campaign, shot in Argentina. And next up was Elle Germany, where her beauty sparkled as the cover girl for the month of May.

Burke nervously accepted the Caribbean Model Search TV title from guest judge, and fellow Pulse star, Jeneil Williams, in the 2015/2016 season. The following year, she began her international career with Models 1 in London, and has blazed her path in fashion’s fiercely competitive landscape. After copious editorials, runway appearances, look books and some key covers such as the one for Vogue Italia, Burke is one of the top go-to girls for beauty campaigns like Gucci, Bobbi Brown, Laura Mercier and Tom Ford. Her multiple appearances for these brands, coupled with her ability to move products, from lipsticks to mascaras, has earned her a spot on the Models.com list of the top 50 money models in the world. Yet, Burke yearns for even more success in the business. “All that I have done so far is great, but I still have a long way to go,” notes Burke.

Head booker at Elite New York, Michele Pryor offers, “things are steadily getting back on track and Alicia is one of our top girls, clients are keen to get her in front of the cameras for their brands. “She is holding great options for a number of top people, including Ralph Lauren and Tom Ford, so we are on it.”

“I can be happy for my birthday. The excitement of working is a big joy for me,” says the model. This is excellent news for Burke, not only for her July 9 birthday, but also for the weeks and months ahead.