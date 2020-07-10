Family demands thorough probe after woman dies in hospital vent

The family of the patient who died under curious circumstances at the National Chest Hospital in St Andrew is calling for a thorough investigation and a coroner’s inquest into the death.

Carsha Johnson-Sinclair died on Wednesday, July 8, after allegedly trying to flee isolation at the hospital.

She reportedly fell into a vent.

Her family, who has retained the services of attorney-at-law Isat Buchanan, is concerned about the circumstances surrounding her untimely death.

"Carsha was not a COVID-19 patient as she in fact had tested negative for the virus. She was admitted to hospital and placed in isolation to prevent infections while being treated for a pre-existing medical condition," said Buchanan in a statement on behalf of the family.

"We ask that the family not be targeted and discriminated against because of any misinformation that might have led the public to believe that members of the family were exposed to COVID-19, as this is not the case."

In an interview with THE STAR, a relative of Johnson-Sinclair said she was told that she was on medication, which may have affected her mental stability.

"She was sedated and the medication they gave her caused her to think suicidal. She went to them last night (Tuesday) and told them she wanted to go to Half-Way Tree. So based on that they should have been monitoring her. She should not be left alone," she said. The relative believes Johnson-Sinclair was not properly monitored while being in the care of nurses.

"There is a nurse that was supposed to be monitoring her based on the fact that she had been sedated. They had a camera in the room and they should have been watching," she said.

"The vent should have had a padlock on it. You can't have a vent that is left open with a person that is sedated."

The South East Regional Health Authority is investigating the matter.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com