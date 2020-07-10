Haiti records 13 COVID-19 deaths over a two day period

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, Jul 10, CMC – Haiti has recorded seven deaths over the past 24 hours.

The latest figures released by the Ministry of Public Health said that over the past two days, the country had recorded a total of 13 deaths, bringing the total to date to 130.

It said that the last seven cases were from the West Department, the North-East Department and the Airbonite Department, where four people - the majority - of the cases were recorded.

According to the Ministry, Haiti recorded 96 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 6,582.

It said that as usual, the majority of the new cases were men and that health authorities are treating 3,993 active cases.

The number of suspected cases investigated since March 19, when the first case was detected, is 14,325.

