Honey Bun Foundation, trainers to assist SMEs with COVID-19 road map

Eleven outstanding trainers and experts in their fields, passionate about small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are providing a programme for these companies to create their strategic road map after COVID-19 through coordination with The Honey Bun Foundation.

The Honey Bun Foundation, which launched its national training calendar in January, has designed a special curriculum aimed at rebuilding, reinforcing and re-empowering SMEs to thrive after COVID-19.

The new curriculum, ‘Create your Strategic Road Map’, consists of 12 courses covering the major areas of business, including: market research, marketing, human resources, leadership, productivity, governance, financials, funding, quality, eCommerce and export.

Mark-down PROGRAMME

Members of the private sector have joined forces with the Foundation to sponsor SMEs that will find it difficult to afford the required fee of $50,000 for the full course, which has a market value of over $250,000. The programme was discounted by the trainers as their contribution to provide their service to what they understand is the greatest way to invest in SMEs, which are the backbone to the Jamaican economy.

The Honey Bun Foundation’s sponsorship partners include Wisynco, Sagicor Jamaica, Fleetwood Jamaica Limited, National Commercial Bank, and EXIM Bank.

Through these private-sector entities’ support, The Honey Bun Foundation will be providing limited scholarships for those companies most in need. Other private-sector companies are invited on board to enable more SMEs to access the training.

“We understand what everyone has been through and are still going through during this challenging moment in our history. That’s why we are so grateful to our sponsors and trainers who have stepped up to offer critical support to our SMEs and by extension, the national economy. This is the tip of the iceberg of what can be achieved when we all work together,” said The Honey Bun Foundation’s General Manager, Nashauna Lalah.

Each course has built-in deliverables for the participants to complete, which will ensure that at the end of the eight weeks, they have an outline of a strategic map highlighting the areas of their business that need the most attention as they move forward.