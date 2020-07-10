No new COVID cases, two additional recoveries

The Health Ministry is reporting that there was no new COVID cases in Jamaica today.

This means the tally remains at 753.

However, there were two additional recoveries increasing the total to 605.

The Health Ministry also reported that there are now 119 active COVID cases in Jamaica.

Nineteen other patients who tested positive have gone back to their countries of origin.

