Skeletal remains found in Whitehall, St Thomas

Police officers assigned to the Morant Bay Police Station have commenced a probe into the discovery of human skeletal remains that were found in bushes in Lyssons district, Morant Bay, St Thomas.

The discovery was made on Thursday, July 9.

Reports are that about 1:50 p.m., residents stumbled upon the remains and alerted the police.

On their arrival, pieces of clothing and other debris were seen near the remains.

The scene was processed and the remains removed to the morgue for post mortem.

