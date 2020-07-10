St Catherine cop on corruption charge gets bail

A St Catherine policeman who is alleged to have accepted $30,000 from an accused man to drop an assault charge against him has been granted bail in the sum of $150,000 with surety.

Constable Marlon Campbell was ordered to return to the St Catherine Parish Court on October 20.

He was arrested and charged this week with breaching the Corruption Prevention Act.

Attorney-at-law Ayisha Robb Cunningham, in making the bail application, told parish judge Monique Harrison that Campbell was not a flight risk.

It is alleged that in September 2018, the complainant paid Campbell the money to drop the case against him.

Sometime after, the complainant reported the matter to the police, and statements were collected and sent to the director of public prosecutions for a ruling.

The policeman was stationed at the Central Village Police Station.

He met the complainant in Spanish Town in 2018 and allegedly collected the money to drop the case.

