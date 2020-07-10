St Thomas man pleads guilty to breaching COVID containment rules

A St Thomas man who was charged for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) in May, faces up to six months in prison, or a fine not exceeding $100,000, after pleading guilty to the charge.

Twenty-five-year old Andre McFarlane of Arcadia in the parish was among five persons who were accosted by the police at a round-robin party in the community on May 11.

When they appeared before the court on Wednesday, two of the men who were charged under the Act had the case against them dismissed after they shared that they had not been not attending the event and only got caught up during the police chase.

The other two persons, 28-year-old Don Gordon and promoter of the event, 51-year old Megan Fearon, pleaded not guilty and are to return to court on September 28 and September 10, respectively.

In addition to breaches of the DRMA, Fearon was charged for breaches of the Spirit Licence Act and breaches of the Noise Abatement Act.

According to police reports, on Monday, May 11, between the hours of 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., a team from the St Thomas police conducted a snap raid in the Arcadia community, where a round-robin party was being held.

Some 70 other persons who were also in attendance reportedly evaded the police, leaving behind speaker boxes, food, and an amplifier mixer.

