You can transfer your no-claim discount to another vehicle

Dear Shannon,

Can I transfer my no-claim discount (NCD) to a more expensive car I recently purchased?

Dear Reader,

Yes, you are able to transfer your NCD to another vehicle, or you could explore the possibility of sharing your NCD between the two vehicles. Please discuss your options with your insurance broker or insurance representative to see which option is better for you.

Dear Shannon,

I am looking to travel overseas for a while, can I suspend my policy during my absence?

Dear Reader,

Yes! You can suspend your insurance policy when travelling. There is always the option of reinstating your policy on your return. Please contact our help desk at mib@cwjamaica.com, and one of our agents will gladly walk you through the process.

Shannon Samuda is the communications officer at Marathon Insurance Brokers. smsamuda@mibja.com