Four men charged with Clarendon double murder

Four men have been charged with the double murder of Jermaine Jones and Allen Cameron three weeks ago in Clarendon.

The men were killed on the Johns Hall main road in the central parish on June 26.

Their four accused killers were charged yesterday with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. They are:

Forty year-old Charles McCleary, a bus driver

Nineteen year-old Shawn Gilzene, labourer

Twenty-one year-old Conroy Cadogan, a call centre agent

Thirty-five year-old Kemar Francis

Francis is from a Clarendon address, while the others are from St Catherine.

The police allege that about 4:40 p.m. on June 26, the four men, who were travelling in two separate motorcars, ambushed Jones and Cameron who were travelling in a Toyota Hiace motor vehicle and shot them. Both injured men were pronounced dead at hospital.

They say quick action by the police led to the interception of the vehicles in which the accused men were travelling.

A search was conducted by the Caribbean Search Centre and one Smith and Wesson 40 millimetre pistol, with six .40 cartridges, and a Beretta nine millimetre pistol were found hidden inside compartments of the vehicle.

Ballistic comparisons confirmed that the firearms seized were used to kill James and Cameron.

The four accused are to appear in the Clarendon Parish Court on Thursday, July 16.

