Gayle Police Station officially opened

The Gayle Police Station and multipurpose centre in St Mary have been officially opened.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness opened the facilities yesterday during an official opening ceremony.

The multipurpose centre was rehabilitated at a cost of $85 million through funding under the Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP). The CSJP is a multifaceted crime and violence prevention initiative of the Ministry of National Security, which focuses on strengthening community safety and security. The programme provides crime and violence prevention services to 50 vulnerable and volatile communities in eight parishes.

Holness said the first phase of the project covered the renovation of the ground floor of the centre to house a police post, a renovated courthouse, conference and office areas, and a computer lab.

“This will be complemented in the second phase of the project to include an open auditorium upstairs the current building that will be used for conferences, graduations, cultural and other community activities,” Holness stated.

He noted that, in collaboration with the HEART/NSTA Trust, various skills training programmes will be offered at the facility, including commercial food preparation, data operations, and training for the business process outsourcing sector.

Renovation had commenced in January last year and included the purchase of furniture and equipment.

The project was partially funded by the Government. Loan funding was also provided by the Inter-American Development Bank and support from Canadian partners.

