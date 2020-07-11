Jamaica is still safe for business – consul general

Amid a slowdown in tourism and remittance flow due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jamaica’s consul general in Miami, Oliver Mair, has sought to reassure the business community in Florida that Jamaica is safe for business as the country reopens its borders.

Mair gave that assurance as he addressed the Lauderhill Chamber of Commerce monthly virtual meeting recently.

“We are happy to report that Jamaicans in the diaspora have continued to step up to the plate,” he said, making reference to remittances to Jamaica.

“As of June 15, we have reopened the economy to visitors as well,” he said, which, he pointed out, is being done under safety protocols to mitigate against the spread of the coronavirus.

STATISTICS

To date, Jamaica has recorded 10 deaths from the coronavirus, with some 745 confirmed cases and an 80 per cent recovery rate.

The consul general said that there was also record interest in real estate opportunities in Jamaica.

Janice McIntosh, chief representative officer of the JN Bank Florida Representative Office, said there is still strong business interest in real estate opportunities offered in Jamaica.

“What we do is to provide vital resources for persons who want to do business in Jamaica, and that has not slowed at all. In fact, I have been hearing from many of the developers and realtors, and there is still quite a lot of interest,” she said.

She also said that the Florida Representative Office had reached out to its members to determine if they are experiencing any financial challenges as the organisation has put together a comprehensive package to assist persons who may need help with their mortgage payments or personal loans.