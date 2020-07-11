Some St Andrew communities without water until tomorrow

Communities in St Andrew served by the Constant Spring Water Treatment Plant will remain without water or continue to experience low water supply until tomorrow morning, the National Water Commission (NWC) has advised.

The company says operations at the treatment facility have been suspended since 8 a.m. today to accommodate emergency repairs to a valve along the network.

The communities affected are: Constant Spring, Constant Spring Road and all roads leading off; Barbican, Shortwood Road, Grants Pen, East Dulwich Road, Manning's Hill Road, Central Avenue and roads leading off; Whitehall Gardens, Beverly Dale, Whitehall Avenue and sections of Red Hills Road; Calabar Mews, Valentine Gardens; sections of Barbican Road, Old Church Road, and Waterloo Road.

The NWC says water should be restored by 6 a.m. tomorrow.

