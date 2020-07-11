St Catherine man facing illegal firearm and assault charges

A St Catherine man has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law following a dispute with another man on May 12.

He is 44-year-old Glenford Esty of Rosetta Park in St Catherine.

The police say during the dispute, Esty pulled a gun and then ran from the scene.

He was charged on Thursday.

