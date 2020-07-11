Ten new recoveries from COVID-19 bring percentage of people well to 81 per cent

Ten people have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the percentage of persons who are now well to 81 per cent, or a total of 615 people since March 10.

However, there have been five new cases of the disease since yesterday. The new cases bring the total number of infections to 758.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness says the five new cases, two males and a female, are all imported. Their ages range from 22 to 45 years-old.

It says 15 per cent of total cases, or 115 people, are under observation. None are critically or moderately ill at this time.

Nearly 14,000 people are being home quarantined and 106 are isolated at home. Nineteen people have been repatriated.

To date, Jamaica has recorded 10 deaths from COVID-19.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.