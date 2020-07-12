No new COVID cases; five recover

Five more people have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has revealed. There are no new infections.

This brings the number of persons who are now well to 620 and the percentage of total recoveries close 82 per cent.

The number of active cases under observation by the health ministry has now dropped to 108 persons or 14.2 per cent of total cases since March 10. Twenty people have been sent back to their country of origin.

Five people are being quarantined at a government facility, while more than 14,800 are quarantined at home.

No one is moderately or critically ill. Jamaica has recorded 10 deaths from COVID-19 since March 10.

