OEC ready for CSEC exams

The Overseas Examinations Commission (OEC) says it is ready for this month's sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams, having put in place several measures to administer the exams, which start tomorrow.

It says examiners have been trained and deployed for French and Spanish Orals, which have already begun and will end on Friday, while supervisors for exams that begin tomorrow have also been trained and deployed.

Quality assurers, who will monitor centres, have also been trained and deployed, along with readers and writers for candidates for whom arrangements have been made for special assessment; as well as moderators for CSEC and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) sciences and industrial technology, CSEC music, CAPE performing arts and physical education and sport.

The OEC says paper-based, online and offline examination options are available to all candidates. It says schools have selected the option that would work best for them based on Internet connectivity and reliability.

It says the upload of school-based assessment samples and the submission of scores should have been completed on Friday.

