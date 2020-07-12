St Catherine man to answer charges in relation to stolen truck

A St Catherine truck driver is to appear in the St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday to answer charges in relation to a stolen truck.

He is 25 year-old Junior Facey of Bellview Heights in Spanish Town.

The police say on the 14th of April, Facey was one of three men who allegedly stole a flatbed motor truck that was parked on Hagley Park Road, Kingston 10. It's alleged that he then tried to sell the truck to another man.

Police investigations led to the recovery of the vehicle and Facey was arrested.

He was later pointed out during an identification parade and subsequently charged with simple larceny, conspiracy to commit simple larceny and obtaining money by false pretence.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.