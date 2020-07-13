4.1 magnitude earthquake rocks sections of Jamaica

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies has confirmed a magnitude 4.1 quake was felt in sections of the island at approximately 9:02 a.m.

The earthquake’s epicenter was 10 km northwest of Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth, with a focal depth of 18.7 km.

The quake was reportedly felt in St Elizabeth as well as the Half-Way-Tree and Three Miles areas.

