Haiti records four new deaths from COVID-19

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, Jul 13, CMC –The death toll from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic rose to 139 after Haiti recorded four more deaths over the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Public Health said the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country had also recorded 37 new positive cases, bringing the total to 6,727 since the first case was detected on March 19.

The previous day, Haiti had recorded 73 new cases.

The authorities said that the four new deaths occurred in the West and North departments and that the number of active cases now stood at 2,924 people, an increase of 50 over the previous figure.

Meanwhile, health authorities say the number of people in Guyana testing positive for the virus climbed to 297 after six more people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday.

Guyana has also recorded 154 recoveries and 17 deaths. There are currently 126 active cases in isolation at various facilities across the country.

