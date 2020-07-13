Police warn business operators to be vigilant

Business operators are being warned to be more vigilant when doing cash transactions, especially those involving foreign exchange, with members of the public.

This advice comes on the heels of the arrest of 52-year-old Kenroy Williams of a May Pen, Clarendon, address.

Williams is charged for larceny by trick.



Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are that on June 22, 2020, Williams allegedly visited a business establishment on Dunrobin Avenue, Kingston 10, offering to sell the owner US$9,000.

Williams was given over J$1 million in cash, he, however, switched the parcel of cash he handed to the owner before leaving. Upon his departure, the businesswoman discovered that only a US$100 note along with 60 US$1 notes were inside the stack.

A report was made to the police and Williams was subsequently arrested.

He was later pointed out in an identification parade.

His court date will be announced later.

