Tour Operator charged with robbery

The St Ann Police have charged a man posing as a taxi operator with robbery with aggravation following two incidents in the parish between June 20 and 30.

Charged is 40-year-old Conroy Ferguson, a tour operator of Boscobel, St Mary.

Reports are that Ferguson picked up passengers, deviated from the established route, and then robbed them.

In the first incident, he was reportedly plying the Runaway Bay to St Ann’s Bay route. In the second incident, he was en route to Ocho Rios from Mammee Bay in the parish.

Both incidents were reported to the police, and Ferguson was arrested during an operation on Tuesday, July 2.

He was subsequently charged after being placed on an identification parade.

His court date has not yet been decided.

Meanwhile, the police are appealing to persons to remain vigilant when taking public transportation, and to be especially alert when deviations are made from the established route.

