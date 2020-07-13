TPDCo diversifying - Tourism company provides recreational park for Havendale residents

Providing a well-needed resource for residents of Roehampton in Havendale, St Andrew and the surrounding communities, the Tourism Product Development Company Limited (TPDCo), as part of its Spruce Up Jamaica Programme, has added another project under community tourism and development.

The project which came at a cost of $4 million was implemented by the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation and included a jogging/walking trail, installation of park benches, repairing of the perimeter fencing, general beautification and landscaping. This comes as part of efforts to improve local communities and enhance the community tourism component of the TPDCo’s local tourism development mandate.

Speaking at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 9, Dr Nigel Clarke, member of parliament for St Andrew North Western, said it is his mission to improve public spaces and increase the value of the communities in his constituency.

WELL NEEDED IMPROVEMENT

“This (jogging trail) was well needed as we attempt to lessen the impact of non-communicable diseases and to improve the structure of our communities. We are grateful for this partnership, and our intention is to maintain these spaces and include all members of the communities to make use of them. This is the Jamaica we want to build, encourage and nourish. We also want to set the precedent for the next generation to come, as we strive to maintain an organised society that cares about its country.”

Julian Patrick, director of product development and community tourism at TPDCo, also added his sentiments to development of communities, the country, and in turn the tourism product.

“The tourism product is every experience and encounter that one embraces during their sojourn in Jamaica. Tourism is also not solely about the sun, sea and sand experience; it involves communities and, in these times, when we must create and maintain a resilient industry and destination assurance, diversifying the product is our top priority. This park will serve a purpose for those in the diaspora and guests who are interested in exploring the length and breadth of Jamaica,” Patrick said.