United Way joins Noranda to donate care packages in St Ann

A team of top executives from the charitable organisation, United Way of Jamaica (UWJ), journeyed to St Ann recently to join forces with one of its long-time partners, Noranda Bauxite, to distribute food and care packages to several institutions and individuals.

United Way is the fund managers of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica’s (PSOJ) COVID Relief Fund, while Noranda, then Kaiser, was one of the foundation partners of UWJ when it began 35 years ago.

Delroy Dell, vice-president and general manager of Noranda Bauxite, congratulated the “UWJ, PSOJ and other organisations who are coordinating the national COVID-19 response programme”.

PARALLEL VISION

He noted that Noranda’s community relations outreach shares the same vision and objectives of United Way, and “operates as a responsible corporate citizen in areas of education, environment, safety, youth development, agriculture, health, sports and employee involvement”.

Dell also used the occasion to formally request that Noranda’s contributions to UWJ for the period March to August 2020 be directed to the PSOJ/United Way of Jamaica COVID-19 Response programme.

Approximately 75 food and healthcare packages were presented to St Christopher’s School for the Deaf in Brown’s Town, the Mustard Seed Widow’s Mite Orphanage in Murray Mountain, and the Discovery Bay All-Age School.

“These three institutions were chosen because they are in Noranda Bauxite’s operating area, and Noranda has established long years of partnerships with these institutions, among many others,” explained Lance Neita, Noranda’s public relations consultant.

Representatives from the institutions turned out at the Port Rhodes Sports Club at Noranda to receive the packages.

Chairperson of the UWJ, Marcia Forbes, further explained that, “We will also be going to a home where some of our elderly Jamaicans, who might not be able to manage as well, will be given care packages.”

Meanwhile, chief executive officer, UWJ, Winsome Wilkins, praised the support that the bauxite company has given the charitable organisation over the years.

“Noranda Bauxite has been a partner with United Way for 35 years. They have employees who give on a consistent basis to the UWJ to support various charities across the island,” Wilkins pointed out.

She said the appeal for support is ongoing and “if there are Jamaicans out there who want to give, they can give to support this COVID-relief effort”.

St Ann is one of nine parishes that United Way has so far served under the PSOJ COVID Relief Fund since it started earlier this year.