13 charged for breaching COVID curfew at Old Harbour bar

The St Catherine South Police arrested and charged 13 persons who were in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act after they were caught beyond the curfew time at a bar along North Street, Old Harbour in the parish on Monday.

The police report that about 12:15 a.m., a team carried a snap raid in the area when the men were caught gambling at a bar.

The police say they were told to disperse but refused and were arrested and charged.

Their court dates are being finalised.

In the meantime, the police are encouraging citizens to conform to the regulations outlined in the Disaster Risk Management Act for their own safety.

