Day care centres, summer day camps get green light for resumption

Effective Tuesday, July 21, day care centres and summer day camps will be allowed to operate.

In making the announcement in Parliament this afternoon, Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie indicated that resumption will be permitted until July 31.

Protocols for day care centres

* There must be full compliance with COVID 19 testing protocols. Where possible, staff should be tested before being approved to work. There must be temperature checks of all persons on each entry to the Day Care Centre.

* There must be adequate staff supervision of children, using the following ratio: Children 0–12 months: 1 adult to 5 children. Children 13–35 months: 1 adult to 8 children. Children 3–5 years: 1 adult to 10 children.

* There must be multiple thermometers available for screening children, and these devices should be cleaned and disinfected after each use. Anyone with a fever (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit/38 degrees Celsius or higher) must be sent home.

* Children must be observed for signs of runny nose, cough, fever, or gastro-intestinal symptoms. There must be an isolation area for anyone who exhibits symptoms.

* All rooms must be cleaned and sanitised ​at least twice daily. Restrooms are to be cleaned and disinfected every hour.

* Frequently touched areas as well as toys must be sanitised frequently. Toys made from cloth must not be used.

* Seating and sleeping areas must be rearranged to ensure at least three to six feet between each child. Large groups must not be allowed in common areas.

Protocols for summer day camps

* The Government is not forcing anyone to send children to summer day camps. These are non-residential camps, and they are allowed to open between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

* The use of touchless trash cans is encouraged, to provide a hands-free way to dispose of tissues and contaminants.

Seating and sleeping areas must be rearranged to ensure at least three to six feet between each child.

* Large groups must not be allowed in common areas. Play equipment must be spaced at least six feet apart. Play equipment that cannot be spaced six feet apart must be closed.

* Exercise and play must only be done outdoors with the necessary supervision, physical distancing and the washing of hands before and after with soap and water.

* Bus trips and other excursions must be done in compliance to physical distancing, mask-wearing and sanitisation protocols. There must be no standing in the bus, and hand sanitisation must be done before entering the vehicle.

