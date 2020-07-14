Features of your summer auto buy
1. Blindspot monitoring
If your are going for a bigger, longer car, one side effect to consider is a large, hard-to-see blindspot. This is easily remedied by blindspot monitoring systems that can sense when a car or other object is in the very spot you can’t see. Clever - and extremely useful.
2. Anti-collision warning systems
We don’t really see a downside to avoiding a crash when possible. Anti-collision systems like Subaru EyeSight can warn you if it thinks you are about to hit something and even apply the brakes for you.
3. Head-up displays
Being able to see all of a car’s vital read-outs plus navigation directions is a huge help in situations where you shouldn’t take your eyes off the road. Newer head-up displays are customisable, which means that you can see what you want to se and get rid of useless info.
4. Remote start
There is nothing better than being able to start your car from your kitchen.
5. Dual-clutch transmissions
Given the choice, we will always opt to shift for ourselves. But if you must get an automatic transmission, you can’t go wrong with a dual-clutch. Shifts are seamless and lightning quick, giving you a two-pedal gearbox that is super-responsive and direct.
6. High-end stereos
Speaker systems in cars have come a long way in the last 30 years. Crackly, fading audio has made way for some truly world-class stereos that you can option from the factory.
7. Bluetooth connectivity
Whether it be for phone calls or listening to music, having Bluetooth in your car just makes life easier. No wires, no SD card juggling, just sync your phone to your car and go.
8. Parking cameras
Backup cameras are required on all passenger cars sold in the United States after May 1, 2018, but the best systems have more than one camera. They make parking and manoeuvring through tight spaces safer for everyone.