K.D. Knight: Holness could form a stronger Opposition if he calls election now

Veteran People’s National Party (PNP) politician K.D. Knight says if Prime Minister Andrew Holness calls the general election now, he could have a stronger Opposition than if he waits longer.



“He will have a small number beside him to his left and behind him if he waits,” Knight asserted, as he was predicting a PNP victory at the calling of the polls.



Knight’s pronouncement comes as Holness has said he is not focusing on elections now, but was instead moving to have the country recover from the economic shocks brought on by COVID-19.

Coming out of a bruising presidential election back in September and questions surrounding the electability of PNP President Dr Peter Phillips, Knight – a key player in Phillips’ corner – believes the party can muscle over the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) at the calling of the next general election.



“The PNP as is strong enough as it is, but it is getting stronger, and he is weak and getting weaker,” Knight told The Gleaner.



Knight, an attorney-at-law and the former member of parliament for St Catherine North Central, has been backing his colleague Oswest Senior Smith to break the JLP’s streak in North East St Catherine.



“I am campaigning on Zoom!” Knight said.



"Based on what I am seeing, we are looking good," he added.



Knight, who now sits in the Senate, said he was unsure of how the upcoming election might be called because of Holness’ unpredictability.



“Holness is unpredictable in his thinking and behaviour. So you never know. He doesn’t follow what one would expect from reasonable people,” he said.



The latest RJRGLEANER-commissioned Don Anderson party standing shows the JLP eight points ahead of the PNP.

