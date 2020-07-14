Man charged following gun attack at Westmoreland shop

Detectives assigned to the Westmoreland Police Division have charged 21-year-old Basini McKenzie, a labourer of Welcome district in the parish, with shooting with intent, wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police report that about 9:10 p.m., on Monday, June 8 two men were at a shop when they were pounced upon by McKenzie and another man who entered the establishment and opened gunfire at them.

A report was made to the police, an investigation launched and Mckenzie was arrested on Saturday, June 27 and placed before an identification parade where he was positively identified.

Following an interview in the presence of his attorney, McKenzie was charged.

His court date has not been finalised.

The other man is currently being sought by the police.

