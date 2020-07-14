Men accused of shooting at cops in St Catherine freed

Two men who were accused of shooting at the police have been freed by the Gun Court.

The allegations were that on February 1, 2017, Roje Daley of Portmore, St Catherine and Odane Brown, of Central Village, also in St Catherine, were travelling with other persons in a motor car along the Mandela Highway.

The car drove into the Twickenham Housing Scheme in St Catherine and policemen signalled the driver to stop but he disobeyed.

The police gave chase and shots were allegedly fired from the car.

The police returned the fire and the car in which the men were travelling crashed.

The men ran from the vehicle but Daley was held at the scene.

The other accused was held days later in Central Village.

When the case came before the court last week, attorney-at-law Ayisha Robb-Cunningham, who represented Daley, submitted that the trial should not proceed and the men should be freed because of weaknesses in the Crown’s case.

She pointed out that Daley’s hands were not swabbed.

She further argued that all the spent shells that were collected from the scene came from the policemen’s firearms.

Brown was represented by Lloyd Sheckleford.

Following the submissions, the Crown offered no evidence against the men and they were freed of charges of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and shooting with intent.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.