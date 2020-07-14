Two killed, two injured in St Ann crash

Investigators assigned to the St Ann Traffic Division are probing the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash that claimed the lives of two men on the Ocho Rios main road in on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as 26-year-old Ramario Williams, a fisherman, and 25-year-old Orane Newman, both of Steer Town in the parish.

The police report that about 10:05 p.m., Williams was driving a Toyota Sprinter motor car with three men aboard heading to St Mary.

On reaching a section of the roadway, he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided into a utility pole.

All four men sustained injuries and were taken to hospital where Williams and Newman died while being treated and the other two men were treated and released.

